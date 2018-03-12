On this week’s show I talk about the storied video game console, the Sega Genesis or Mega Drive. I begin the episode by discussing how the Genesis would become my entry point to the world of retro gaming, well before that was a thing.

This episode has been requested by lots of people over the years and I did not think I could do this amazing system the service is deserves in the length of episode I like. So hopefully you enjoy what I have put together. If you like it, there are 1000s of deep retro gaming podcasts that can bring you a lot more information about the Genesis. So go check them out.

After my initial story I begin discussing the console itself. I talk about the company behind the system, the people who made it, its technology, marketing, competition with Nintendo and much more. This episode has a good amount of retro audio, it was hard to resist not putting in more. Still I am happy with this selection and hope you are as well.

The Sega Genesis was a big part of my life for a good number of years. While Atari is still my preferred retro gaming poison, the Genesis is near and dear to me.

Also you get to hear me sing like an angel. You have been warned.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Sega Genesis Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.