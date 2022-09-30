Welcome to the 10th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 283, is all about the turn of the millennium console that deserved better, the Sega Dreamcast.

The Sega Dreamcast was an amazing system that should have cemented Sega as an ongoing player in the console wars, but sadly it failed. On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the rise and too-quick fall of this wonderful system.

I talk about my excitement and disappointment with the Dreamcast. While I would own other consoles, for me, it was the last great console, and the end of an era.

Next, I dive into the details, starting with the company that made it, Sega. Then, a closer look at the system: its developers, tech specs, accessories, games, and much more.

The Dreamcast was an incredible console that should have done better, but it went head-to-head against a very formidable competitor, the PlayStation 2, and lost.

I have wanted to do an episode about it since I started the podcast, but when I started the podcast, I didn’t consider it retro enough to cover. Time flies, though, and now the Dreamcast is far enough in the rearview mirror to make for a great topic.

10th episode of the new season and the 283rd episode of the Retroist Podcast.

I have been doing the podcast long enough that subjects that I would not have considered retro when I started it, are now retro. Not sure if I have a real timeframe, but it is probably in the 15-20+ years range.

I had a lot more old advertising audio in this after the first pass, decided to cut most of it out.

A section about video games of the Dreamcast was removed. It was a bit rambling and slowed things down as the episode was ending.

I cut down the technical overview to keep is simple. I am not techy enough to comment on the technical decisions outside secondhand things I have learned, but I kept it in because I like some tech talk in there.

Lots of people do deep video game console podcasts. This is not a show to compete with them, but I hope it gives enough of a taste that you might want to try some video game centric retro podcasts.

Removed some launch hype info.

Butchered some names as usual. My apologies to everyone.

Removed about 3 minutes about the Sega Saturn. I suggest listening to a Sega Saturn podcast for more details about that system. I have plans to tackle it myself soon.

Had a section about the magical clearance shopping experience where I bought a hundred bucks worth of Dreamcast stuff in one go and it almost filled the trunk of my car.

Cut out a part where I talked about the selling of Dreamcasts online in the late 2000s. I couldn’t remember how much I actually remembered about it.

Removed a section where I compared the Dreamcast to the DeLorean.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks to Christopher Tupa for the fun Sega Dreamcast promotional art he supplied this episode. Here it is below. I love how he combined the Jetsons and the Dreamcast in this one.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.