The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Santa Claus is Coming to Town Podcast
0:00
-33:16

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Santa Claus is Coming to Town Podcast

Put One Foot in Front of the Other while listening to a podcast about a Christmas classic.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Dec 18, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

You better watch out, You better not cry, Better not pout, I'm telling you why: The Retroist Santa Claus is comin' to town podcast is here. I am going a little off-schedule again for the holidays and diving back into the Rankin/Bass well to talk about the classic, Santa Claus is Coming to Town. I talk about how to not display a lot of video tapes, the p…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture