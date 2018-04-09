This week’s Retroist Podcast is about a show that recently returned after a long break, “Roseanne.” on the Retroist Roseanne Podcast I start off talking about why I watched Roseanne during its first run and why I will be checking out the reboots.

I tried recording this show a few years ago and was never happy with how it turned out. So I did some recording this year to try and do a better job. This episode is the result.

During the show, I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the show’s reception, its theme song, and much more. Roseanne was a great show, especially during the early seasons. I have my fingers crossed for the reboot, but that is not the main driver for me watching this. Shows I watched with my family as a kid are hard for me to resist. I only wish I could be sitting on or family’s old brown couch while watching the new season of Roseanne with my family by my side.

