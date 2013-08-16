Retroist Road Trip Memories Special Podcast

Welcome to the Retroist Road Trip Memories Special. On this week’s episode, Robot Voice and I, hit the open road. Along the way we listen to many talented contributors who share their stories of their favorite road trip memories. Will we make it to our destination? Will Robot Voice enjoy it? Listen to find out! I am joined this week by so many talented people. I hope you stop by and check out their work after listening to the show (or perhaps while listening?) Here is where you find them…

You can find Doug at the Retroist, where he is a regular writer and contributor to the podcast and at his website., where he posts his books where he posts his many podcasts. Vintage Volts or Jeff Salzman has contributed to the Retroist, be he also runs the Vintage Volts website, where he shares his love for retro and vintage electronic devices. You can find Chris posts on the Retroist as drquest. You can follow him on twitter under the same name, drquest. Sean or sjgeek89 posts at the Retroist and has his own podcast Throwback Reviews. Sam Jordan is a freelance writer, broadcaster, and comedian. Vic Sage is an editor here on the Retroist, so you can find him dishing up stuff almost daily. In addition to the he is regular on the podcast and also contributes to Doug McCoy’s podcast. CT is from the Nerd Lunch blog and podcast and you can find out more about him and his high quality podcast. Finally you can find the prolific Rob O’Hara on the Retroist and the Retroist podcast. He also has his own podcasts, You Don’t Know Flack..

