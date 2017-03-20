Welcome to the Retroist River Raid Podcast. On today’s show I talk about the Atari 2600 classic, River Raid. I begin the show by discussing how while I miss a lot of the stuff from the past, being connected and online has its advantages. Especially when it comes to high scores in video games.

Then I move onto the games itself. I discuss the company that published the game, Activision before going into the background of the designer of the game, Carol Shaw. Finally I dive into the gameplay, scoring, strategy, sequel, ports and more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist River Raid Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.