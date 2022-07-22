Welcome to the 5th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode is all about the 1985 sci-fi comedy classic, Real Genius.

The episode starts with a slightly longer story where I introduce you to a few characters I met during my college years. They were drunken pranksters, who were always up to something. Whenever I think of college pranks, my memories drift towards their antics.

Then I move onto the film itself discussing its production, plot, characters, cast, music and more. Finally, I end, discussing the planned sequels and follow-ups that have never materialized.

Real Genius is a fun light comedy, but it is a little “smarter” than many other college comedies that came out in the Eighties. Instead of just mindless antics and partying, we see smart young people learning hard lessons. What makes it great is that they don’t just let bad stuff happen, but instead turn their substantial intellect towards making things right.

Production Notes

5th episode of the new season.

This is the 2nd episode that is sort of a surprise.

Introducing the Adventures of Parking Block and the Tree Musketeers.

I was more terrified during the stuff that happened in the story that I let on. Also, we laughed A LOT afterwards and I was welcomes as a member of the crew after that.

The new song in this show by Peachy is back (again). Check it out during the credits.

Cut out a little bit of bio stuff on a lot of people. It was just too much.

I reduced my summary. Again, just too much.

I did my own Toxic Waste Shirt. I like it in yellow since it is more similar to what they did in the poster. I also found an Order of Apes shirt online that I ordered. Not sure of quality, so didn’t link here yet.

3 pieces of retro audio in the show. I had a 4th, but cut it. I decided to re-add the bumpers I had used in past series. I am curious which people prefer.

Had to remove a lot about the cast.

I had technical issues recording this show and had to re-record it. I think it was feedback from a set of Bluetooth headphones I had left on my desk and not turned off.

The Rescue Rangers connection is right up there with the popcorn for stuff I learned about the film.

I would love to do a show on old movie-going. Maybe it will be a special with some people.

Could you imagine being called the Einstein of anything?

This would have been a fun adventure game for the C64.

Thanks to Sir-Tech for “Wizardry.”

Would love to include music from the film in the podcast. I would also like to have had this released on physical media.

Love the popcorn facts. The set must have smelled amazing.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy. Love that new track!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.