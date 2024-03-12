The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Rampart Podcast
0:00
-20:30

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Rampart Podcast

Prepare for Battle!
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Mar 12, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Also Available on Patreon

Welcome back to a new Supporter episode of the Retroist Podcast. Today we’re talking about Rampart, a game that blended arcade action with thoughtful strategy. Released by Atari Games in 1990, it let players build walls, defend castles, and fire cannons in short, frantic rounds that felt both old-fashioned and ahead of their time.

Rampart stood out in an…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture