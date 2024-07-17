Retroist Rampage Podcast

Welcome to the next supporter episode of the Retroist Podcast. Today on the show, I am going to talk about the 1986 video game, Rampage. I start off the show talking about the ever-evolving world of multiplayer video games in the eighties. Then I move on to the game itself, discussing its creation, the company who put it out, the people who made it, sco…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.