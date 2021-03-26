Welcome to Episode 7 of the 13th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the groundbreaking television drama, Quincy ME.

This is a show I watch a lot. It is one of my favorite detective shows and that has a lot to do with the charisma of Jack Klugman.

I begin the show talking about watching TV at work and how lucky I was to be able to do it for a while when I was younger. While I liked the TV at the time, now I can’t help but think of how it let me bond with someone much older than me. It feels like we might be losing some of that in pop culture and the workplace. I hope not.

Then I move onto the show itself. I talk about the show’s creations and inspiration. This includes a book, a person, and two non-American shows. I discuss how Quincy took on social issues, how Klugman pushed the show in the direction it took, and much more.

Metagrrl is back this week with a top 5 list of the best Quincy ME episodes. It’s a great list with some wonderful dramatic flourishes. So info-packed you will wish it was a top 10.

Quincy ME was a wonderful show that influenced the direction of detective and procedural dramas. This has a lot to do with the personality and artistic vision of Jack Klugman. A lot of modern television owes a nod of gratitude to him.

Listen and download the Quincy ME Podcast

Bonus Content

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

The seventh episode of Season 13.

This is my 250th episode of the Retroist Podcast. This seems insane to me. I purposedly chose Quincy for this milestone since it is a show I really like a lot.

I reference Where death delights; the story of Dr. Milton Helpern and forensic medicine by Marshall Houts. It is an insanely expensive book right now. It averages about $500 for a copy, but sometimes they show up for about $60.

Quincy references Coroner to the Stars, Thomas T. Noguchi in at least one episode. Certainly an influence on the show, he is a worthy subject to explore on your own.

Here is the premiere episode of the TV show, Wojek. It is surprisingly intense.

Here is a rare online episode of The Expert from the BBC. Interesting show, but I prefer Quincy or Wojek.

I had talked about Quincy’s boat twice in the episode, but for some reason referred to it as a yacht all the time. I have no idea, but it sounded so weird that I decided to edit it out. Might become a bonus track.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Metagrrl’s top 5 list is again a bit longer than usual, but it is info-packed I would have listened to a top 10. I hope you are liking these slightly longer segments.

It is hard to pick the top 5 episodes of a show that is this enjoyable.

I love metagrrl’s dramatic quote reading. It is very Klugmanesque.

I earnestly enjoy Quincy’s reaction to punk rock music. The portrayal is a bit cartoonish and lacks nuance, but makes complete sense when you consider that the show is done from Quincy’s Point of View.

I had included some Quincy audio, mainly the theme song. I opted to not include it because of the up-in-the-air nature of how fair use might come to be defined. But I had a section that discussed the intro of the show and how it changed that I edited out. That was nearly 2 minutes long.

I don’t really like newer crime shows, especially shows like CSI, but I love Quincy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.