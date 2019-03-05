This week’s Retroist Podcast is all about the 1980 comedy classic, The Private Eyes. The movie starred Don Knotts and Tim Conway as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson style characters. This was an amazing show to catch when it ran on HBO in the eighties, it was the primary place I consumed it, usually on lazy afternoons alone or with my friends.

After sharing my memories of watching the film, I moved onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, its distribution and much more.

Broad comedies are not as common as they had been, so if you are looking for a well-made silly comedy with some super talented comedy actors, please give The Private Eyes a chance.

Production Notes

I have planned this podcast for years and made attempts to record it a few times before. Last summer I had a really good rewatching experience that inspired me to finally cover the show again.

I got it edited down to about 25 minutes in my first edit. Still felt like a bit much, but at that point, if I wanted to edit it down, larger chunks of work had to go. So I lost some more info about Roger Corman and indy film distribution, most of the details on the cast, a discussion of home-brewed D&D monsters, and highlights of the audio tour of Biltmore Estate. It also had a bit more audio. So I cut down the trailer to about half its size and reduced some of the audio clips just a bit. I enjoyed some of them a lot though and I am happy with how they turned out.

Listening back, I do not regret the cuts. It moves much quicker.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great week.