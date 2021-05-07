Welcome to Episode 10 of the 13th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the pizza-producing powerhouse, Pizza Hut.

I had attempted to record this show once about 6 years ago and it long and rambling. I wanted a show that gave a nice overview of the history of the company. Hopefully it will fire up your interest in its history and/or its pizza.

I start the show by talking about pizza in my hometown growing up. Our area had a great number of solid pizza offerings. So it did not sit right with my Mother that we would go to a chain to enjoy pizza. This naturally caused me to rebel and sneak out to enjoy meals at Pizza Hut with friends.

The history of Pizza Hut is of course a lot more complex than what I am covering here. But it should broadly give you the background of the origin, growth, and issues that this food giant has tackled. Starting with its founding in Kansas, through its purchase by Pepsi, and finally its spinoff into what is now Yum! Brands.

It’s amazing how food can trigger nostalgia and for many people Pizza Hut was their first foray into eating pizza. My options might have been broad, but the warm welcoming interior of older Pizza Huts and their creative product development made me a fan and continue to draw me back.

Listen and download the Pizza Hut Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

The tenth episode of Season 13. This is the final planned episode of the 13th season, but I might put something else out before announcing what you can look forward to in Season 14.

I cut out a big section on some of the drama around the Carney brothers. I wanted to focus on the business, rather than details about the family. Listening back I wonder if I should have left it in.

This book is nearly impossible to get, but if you want a history of Pizza Hut, keep an eye out for The Pizza Hut Story.

I wanted the show to not go too long. I wanted it to move along quickly and give people a primer on the history of the company. I think this cut works well at that. Maybe I could have cut a little bit more.

The History of Pizza is interesting, but like many things, it steeped in myth.

I have a Shakey’s Pizza very close to me that I still have not gotten to go to. I know it won’t be the same as it was in the past, but I can’t wait to try it out.

Metagirl knocks this top 5 list out of the park and included a very surprising entry at the start. Both the choice and delivery are excellent. Her segment is 5 minutes long, I could have listened to a top 30 list on this one.

Pizza Hut has said they will experiment with retro interior elements once again. I will believe it when I see it.

I remember when the Pizza Hut closest to my house was also involved in the Crystal Pepsi giveaway. I was all in on that. That said, I prefer Coca-Cola and would prefer a lot of the Yum! brand restaurants still served Coke.

While I like the classic Mansard roof pizza hut, I love finding different-looking Pizza Huts overseas. The internet is full of fun and interesting photos.

I cannot stress how much I think about pizza. Its at least a few times per day.

Pizza Hut is pushing its Detroit Style Pizza lately. I have has that style pizza at home. I prefer an east coast style pizza, but Detroit ain’t bad.

Added some fun audio. Look for Shakey’s and Pan Pizza. I had some other ads, including one that featured stuffed crust. I also talked a little bit more about advertising in general. I might revisit this as a bonus track or mini-episode for Supporters.

I love Tricon Global as a name. It sounds like it should be anything other than restaurants. I don’t like the name Yum! Brands.

I have never had a Pizza Hut pizza delivered to me. I have only ever eaten at the restaurant or picked it up to go.

Had two odd edits that I included that I don’t love. I had flubbed my metagirl line multiple times in the intro and decided to rerecord, but for some reason, the audio came out way off today. Same with the Patreon mentions. Not a huge deal, but it bothers me to no end.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.