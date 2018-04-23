This week’s Retroist Podcast is about the classic sitcom, Night Court. I begin the show talking about how Harry Anderson inspired my love of magic, even though I am not that good at it.

I was not planning on doing a Night Court podcast this season. It was a subject I tried to record a few years ago, but was unhappy with it. With Harry Anderson passing away recently, I decided to take another pass on this show. I am glad I did because this show was very meaningful for me during its original airing.

For the bulk of the show, I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the characters, the show’s reception, and much more.

This was a bittersweet show to put together, I hope you enjoy it.

Only a couple of episodes left for this season of the Retroist Podcast. I am already planning the next season. So if you have ideas, feel free to send them to me.

