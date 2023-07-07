Welcome to the first episode of the 16th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today, we're diving into the captivating world of the 1980 cult film classic, "My Bodyguard." This movie holds a special place in my heart, and I'm thrilled to finally share my deep appreciation for it in this episode.

To kick things off, I open up about my own personal experiences with bullying when I entered high school. It was a challenging time, but fortunately, I crossed paths with someone who stepped in and made my life so much better. Though our friendship only lasted for a single school year, his kindness continues to resonate with me to this day.

After sharing my story, we dive headfirst into the film itself. I delve into the plot, the production process, the talented individuals involved, and the reception it received. Prepare yourself for a nostalgic trip as I sprinkle in some retro audio from that glorious time period, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the episode.

"My Bodyguard" centers around Clifford Peache, a timid high school student who becomes the target of a group of bullies. However, fortune smiles upon him when he unexpectedly befriends Ricky Linderman, a loner with a tough reputation who takes on the role of Clifford's unlikely bodyguard. Together, they embark on a heartwarming journey of friendship, courage, and standing up against injustice—a timeless theme that continues to resonate with audiences of all generations.

Join me as we explore the many facets of "My Bodyguard" and uncover the reasons behind its enduring charm. From its engaging plot to the incredible performances, we'll dive deep into every aspect that made this film a true gem of the '80s.

Listen and download My Bodyguard Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

1st episode of the new season and the 299th episode of the Retroist Podcast. This is the first episode of the season!

I tried to record an episode about this movie in my first season of the podcast, and it was a mess. I am happy that I didn’t release that episode.

Chris Makepeace is subtle as an actor, the more I have rewatched his work as an adult, the more I appreciate it. This movie could easily have gone over the top, but it stays very grounded.

I should have mentioned it in the show, but the cinematography work in this film by Michael D. Margulies is top-notch. It compliments the directions very well.

This is a big cast and I wanted to keep things moving along, so I redid the 2nd half of it and just mentioned the cast instead of diving more deeply.

I also cut out a discussion I had about the best movies set in high schools, in retrospects that would have been a good opportunity to put some metagirl in this episode. She will be back for future episodes this season.

When I was kicking off the season, I like to start off with an episode that is very memorable for me. Since this was a show I had failed to release before, it added to my thinking about it and wanting to get it done.

300 is next? What will it be?

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.