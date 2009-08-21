Welcome to the Retroist Mr. Belvedere Podcast. Today’s show is about the 1980’s television classic, Mr. Belvedere. After relating a little about my experience with Belvedere, I get into the facts.

I talk about the origin of the Belvedere character. His transition from book to movie to television. I also talk about some of the best episodes, the actors and the show’s reception. metagirl is back with and illuminating the top 5 list and Jonathan brings a real treat this week, an exclusive interview with Marsha Owens herself Ilene Graff.

It was a fun show to put together, we hope you enjoy it.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Mr. Belvedere Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.