Retroist Mouse on the Mayflower Podcast

Thanksgiving is almost here and I wanted to release an episode to celebrate. So I went into the vault and dug up a VHS copy of The Mouse on the Mayflower. This Rankin/Bass holiday special is larely overlooked nowadays despite frequent re-broadcasts. I blame its physical media limitations, which is just bananas.
I am releasing it a little early to give pe…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.