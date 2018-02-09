On today’s show I talk all about the video game masterpiece, Moon Patrol. I start by talking about how obsessed I was with finding arcade games as a kid. It was a remarkable and magical time, but obsession with anything can take away from other things, like a once in a lifetime vacation experience.

Then I move onto the game itself. I talk about the people and companies who made the Moon Patrol, the technology, gameplay and much more. Including the games made about the comic strip B.C.

Moon Patrol is one of the early arcade classics. Sadly it does not get the respect of other games of its stature. So if you have not played it in a while or have never played it at all, hopefully I can persuade you to check it out again.

