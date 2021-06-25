Welcome to the final episode of the 13th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I invited people to submit some of their own memories of the subjects I covered on the show.

This is similar to other specials I have done in the past, but I think I tightened the format a bit. That should make it move along faster.

I do open the show by talking a little about my process in selecting episodes and why I cover certain topics while others are still in a holding pattern.

I am joined by three friends of the show in this episode. Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein, who shares his memories of Batman ’89. Vincent Bray, who talks about his experience playing King’s Quest on his IBM PCjr. Finally Vic Sage is back to discuss his passion for LaserDiscs.

While I enjoy the information I present on the show, it is often the memories that drive me to complete an episode. So hearing other people share their own stories makes me really happy.

I plan on doing these specials at the end of episodes in the future. So I hope you like the format and the submissions.

Listen and download the Memories Special I Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

This is the final episode of the season. I was waiting on a few people who had wanted to submit. Those submissions didn’t work out. Hopefully, I will hear from these people next season.

I wasn’t sure what to call this episode and opted for a sort of generic title. I am open to suggestions for future versions of this show. Let me know.

Jeremiah’s story about the collector card quest really brought back some memories to me. I collected cards as well and when you were down to the last one you need, you can get desperate.

Vin’s story was so good and he submitted it early enough that I almost used it instead of my own for King’s Quest. I love that we both made a ComputerLand connection.

Here is Vin’s story about David Prowse’s Spoiler that I mention during the podcast.

It’s been a bit since Vic was on the show and he does not disappoint in his passion for the LaserDisc. It does not surprise me that he and I would obsess over the format. Also a mention of Suncoast!

I used a bunch of Peachy background music in the show. Different backgrounds for different people and an older closing track. I hope it makes the show more enjoyable. Music tracks used include Sad Toys, Happy Peppy Walk, Caliope, Mellow Gallery, and Moonlight Yomping.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

I have one more supporter-only episode that I will release via Patreon before Season 14. Looks like that is going to be about the Speak & Spell (although voting is still open).

If you are a supporter and noticed I didn’t mention your name in this episode that is because I wasn’t sure if/when this episode would happen. I will be sure to mention you in the next public episode.

If I didn’t mention your name this season, please contact me and I will make sure to remedy that ASAP.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.