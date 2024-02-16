I love "Matinee" and was mad at myself for never covering it in an episode. However, after a rewatch and with a newfound determination, I decided it was time to finally cover this gem. Though I missed a perfect release opportunity around its 30th anniversary, I'm excited to share it with you now.

"Matinee" is a film that brilliantly encapsulates the nostalgia of the early 1960s, set against the backdrop of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Directed by Joe Dante, this 1993 masterpiece is more than just a movie about movies; it's a heartfelt homage to the power of cinema, blending comedy, drama, and a bit of historical fiction. What sets it apart? Perhaps it's its affectionate nod to the era's monster movies or its clever commentary on the socio-political climate of the time. Or maybe it's the way it captures the innocence of youth and the magic of movie-making.

This film transcends the typical nostalgia piece by weaving together an engaging narrative with memorable characters, all while maintaining a light-hearted tone that's both witty and poignant. Its clever script and charismatic performances elevate "Matinee" from simple homage to a rich, multi-layered story that appeals to both cinema aficionados and casual viewers alike.

In this episode, I dive into the heart of "Matinee," exploring what makes it such a captivating film. I start by talking about the impact it had on me and my early days working at video stores. We'll examine the stellar performances by John Goodman, who plays Lawrence Woolsey, a character inspired by real-life movie promoter William Castle, and the ensemble cast that brings this love letter to classic cinema to life.

Goodman's portrayal of Woolsey, a showman dedicated to giving his audience not just a film but an experience, embodies the spirit of the golden age of B-movies. His character's enthusiasm and ingenious, if not outrageous, promotional tactics capture the essence of a bygone era of filmmaking. The young cast, including Simon Fenton as Gene Loomis, brings a genuine sense of wonder and discovery, highlighting the transformative power of cinema.

With engaging supporting performances and a storyline that resonates on multiple levels, "Matinee" is a film that deserves more recognition. It's not just a nostalgic look back but a timeless reminder of how movies can inspire, entertain, and even help us navigate through uncertain times.

So, whether you've seen "Matinee" a dozen times or are just hearing about it, this episode is packed with insights and anecdotes that will deepen your appreciation for this unique cinematic experience. Join us as we revisit this homage to the magic of movies and the era they helped define.

It was a great joy when someone would come into the video store after enjoying something you had recommended. It was addictive.

This film is an oddball when you look at the release calendar of 1993. It is so different. I wonder if it would have done better if it had been released in the summer?

John Goodman has something that goes beyond talent. I just enjoy watching him on screen. Always have. I guess that is “star power.” I wish that translated into better box office numbers, but I guess not everyone sees or feels the power equally.

I put some fun retro audio in here. Not a lot of “Matinee” related material, so I got to have some fun with it. It is great to have related audio, but its a lot more fun when I can go more on theme instead.

Someone asked if I have any favorite movie reviewers nowadays. I do have some people I will check out when I am unsure of a film, but generally I avoid reviews nowadays.

It would have been great to have Termite Terrace instead of Space Jam. I would take one Termite Terrace over a dozen Space Jams.

