Welcome to Episode 6 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the family-friendly horror-themed film, Mad Monster Party.

This is another extra podcast inspired by discussions on the Retroist Discord. People mentioned it, and continued discussion of Halloween made me want to do another horror-related show this month.

I start off talking about how tape trading and Mad Monster Party ruined a friendship when I was a kid. Then I move onto the film itself.

Notice I keep calling it a film. Most people will look at Mad Monster Party as a TV special, but it was actually originally as a motion picture in theaters before it started its run on TV, a unique thing for a Rankin/Bass production.

I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the company that produced it, people from Mad Magazine, MOM Productions, the music, its home video release, and much more.

Mad Monster Party is not as popular as other Rankin/Bass productions. This is probably because they are more heavily associated with Christmas, which is a shame. This movie is delightful, stacked with talented people delivering Sixties-flavored family fun.

I hope, after giving the show a listen, you check out the film and make it a part of your holiday celebrations.

Production Notes

This is the sixth episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the seventh episode I recorded this season. This was not planned, but it’s Halloween time, so another Halloween-friendly episode seemed to be appropriate.

The story was shortened a bit, I had some stuff about our first VCR. I covered that in my Retroist VCR Podcast.

I cut a minute about Mad Magazine out of the show. I should probably do a Mad Magazine episode at some point.

I had about 2 minutes about MOM Productions that I cut out, It was interesting, but not needed.

My plot recap was a lot longer. I removed most of it, the trailer adds enough.

I had some more Halloween commercials planned for this episode, but cut them out and stayed more on theme for the episode.

Took out some stuff about Some Like It Hot.

Removed about a minute of myself going over stuff Phyllis Diller did. What a fun person.

I played and discussed more about the soundtrack, removed all but the main title theme. Included Ennis singing the US national anthem, but cut that out. The soundtrack is on YouTube, so if you have the inclination, I suggest you check it out

I did a quick rundown of my favorite Rankin Bass Special. It felt out of place. Maybe I will redo it as a bonus episode.

Rapids ahead, Captain Cupcake!

I randomly mention a page from Frankenstein that makes regular appearances on the internet. I was going to cut it out, but I want more people to see it or seek it out.

I had tried to record this episode once before about 6 years ago. I am glad I didn’t release that episode, it was a mess.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

I had some newspaper clippings I put aside during researching the show. Just ads, but thought I would share them.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.