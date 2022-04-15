Welcome to Episode 18 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I talk about the long-running TV show, The Love Boat. This is the final regular episode of the season and one I am very happy to finally put out there

My first attempt at a Love Boat podcast was in my first 10 episodes of the podcast. I attempted to do it back-to-back with a Fantasy Island podcast. Neither of them worked out.

I begin by talking about a favorite subject of mine, traditions around activities. My family knew the secret to enjoying Love Boat, fancy “tropical” drinks.

Then I get into the show. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, shooting locations, the book, guest stars, the ship, the theme song, and much much more.

metagirl is back with a top 5 list of the best episodes of The Love Boat.

Based on all the guest stars this show had over the years, I would argue that The Love Boat is one of the more important shows of the 1970s/1980s. At the very least, it is noteworthy and deserves attention from everyone.

Production Notes

This is the 18th episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the eighteenth episode I recorded this season. This was the second time I recorded on the subject. It is the final regular episode of the season.

My story was about a minute longer before a final edit. I pulled an outtake from a story I told and added it at the end.

Took about three minutes about the cast out in final editing.

I had a section about my favorite guest stars. It didn’t add much. So I removed it. I thought about working with metagirl on a top 5, but couldn’t decide on my five favorite.

The pools on the Pacific Princess always makes me laugh.

If you watch the show, look for the food and drinks. The colorful green drinks are amazing looking. They also have great buffet shots.

Over time, fashions change for extras. If you marathon the show, that’s fun to track.

I have been rewatching the show for a few months now and still loving it.

I had a few more commercials in, but cut them out. Instead, I used just three.

I had music from the Next Wave and the Season 9 theme song, but I cut those out.

I am still amazed that they didn’t do more in the way of backdoor pilots during the run of the show. Amazing restraint.

I tried to find the Gopher poster I had as a kid. I imagine it was pulled from a magazine. So far, I haven’t been able to follow it.

metagirl is back with a new top 5 list. Glad to have her on the last two shows of the season.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Here is the amazing art provided by Christopher Tupa that I used for social media promotion. He captures Doc really well.

Doc from The Love Boat by Christopher Tupa

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.