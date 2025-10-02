The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Like Cola Podcast
0:00
-20:51

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Like Cola Podcast

You don't need caffeine and neither does your cola.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Oct 02, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Also Available on Patreon

Like Cola was 7-Up’s attempt to break into the cola market. It was a smart time to attempt it. Diet colas were very popular, but people were starting to look at caffeine and wonder if it was something that they actually needed. Since 7-Up had some expertise in marketing and selling caffeine-free beverages, it seems a natural step for them to take. Wit…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture