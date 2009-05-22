Welcome to the Retroist Leonard Nimoy Podcast! Today’s show is about the life and career of the multi-talented Leonard Nimoy. Nimoy is best known for his work as Spock in the hit Sci-Fi series “Star Trek”, but he had worked on several other successful series. He is a talented actor, director, and artist who has released multiple albums and books. So let’s learn a little more about this living legend.

