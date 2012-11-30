Welcome to the Retroist Last Starfighter Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk all about the 1980s Sci-Fi classic, The Last Starfighter. I am joined this week by Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?”, Doug McCoy with a new “Also Ran” and Rob “Flack” O’Hara with a great new “Talking Tech”. This week I also try a new segment “Listener Mail”.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Last Starfighter Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.