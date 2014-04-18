Welcome to the Retroist Jewel of the Nile Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk about the 1980s romantic action-adventure comedy sequel, Jewel of the Nile. I start out talking about how HBO could, through repeated showings, get me to like anything. Then talk about the writer, director, cast, plot, and much much more.

Vic Sage is back with a brand new “Why Should I Know this Person.” This week, Vic talks all about the very talented, Holland Taylor.

