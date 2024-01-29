Retroist January 2024 Update

On the January 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
Episodes for the month
Posts for the month
Mispronouncing names
Billy Wilder on Assignment
Slaying the Dragon
Rage at Change (it’s not worth it)
Talking about the future of…
