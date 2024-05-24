In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I am going to take a look at the first two decades of video games featuring Indiana Jones. This started with me just going to talk about a couple of games, but then morphed into a 12 game extravaganza (maybe 13). Here are the games I discuss:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1982) Indiana Jones in the Lost Kingdom (1984) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1985) Indiana Jones in Revenge of the Ancients (1987) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1988) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure (1989) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game (1989) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1991) Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis (1992) The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1993) Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures (1994) Indiana Jones and His Desktop Adventures (1996)

We kick things off by reminiscing about my childhood and the challenges of playing these beloved games. Back then, playing your favorite titles wasn’t always easy, but with enough determination, anything was possible.

From there, we move on to the games themselves. This episode is a bit different, as I focus more on my personal experiences with these games rather than just the gameplay details. It's a mix of memories and opinion that I hope will bring a smile to your face and perhaps a bit of nostalgia.

Join me as I recount the highs and lows of playing these Indiana Jones games, sharing what made each one unique and memorable. I hope you find this journey through Indiana Jones gaming history as enjoyable as I did.

If you have an opinion about one of these games, let me know in the comments or over on Discord.

Listen and download the Indiana Jones Video Games Podcast

Production Notes

This is the 321st episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 22 of this season. Almost done with this season!

This is the fifth episode in a series of podcasts I will be doing about Indiana Jones and the first outside the original trilogy.

When replaying them recently, I tried to play some on original hardware, but the MISTer was very convenient and saves a lot of time.

The arcade version of Temple of Doom might be my favorite, but Raiders for the Atari 2600 is a close second.

This was almost a podcast just about Raiders on Atari, I folded some of my story from that into this episode. Maybe I will revisit that idea in the future.

I decided to end in the 90s. I could have gone a little further, but wanted to really focus on games that I have strong memories of playing. I did play many of the games that followed, but I was a little older and viewed them differently.

I am trying to figure out how to cover some other things I would like to talk about in the Indyverse. I decided to not cover Crystal Skull right now, but I might return to it in a few years. Still, I have some other subjects I think are worth mentioning.

Found some fun retro audio to include. They didn’t advertise a lot of these games on TV or radio, unfortunately.

Up next, Something?

Keeping this up here. I have been having issues with YouTube lately. Until that had been worked out, I will not be posting episodes of the show there. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Bonus Clipping should be up on Patreon tomorrow.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.