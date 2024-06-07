I wanted to wrap up my coverage of Indiana Jones with a discussion of some Indy odds and ends. So on this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I am going to talk about Indiana Jones Merchandise. I focus on the things I was most familiar with while growing up, so this is not comprehensive.

The show starts with a little story about comic book collecting. Although maybe it is more of a story about how collecting has changed over the years as larger economies have grown up around it. Either way, the story ends with me having free comics, always a good way for a story to end.

Then I talk about:

Marvel’s Indiana Jones Comics TSR’s Indiana Jones role-playing game Raiders of the Lost Ark Board Game Kenner’s Indiana Jones Action Figures LJN’s Temple of Doom Action Figures Micro Machines

The Indiana Jones films spawned lots of great merchandise. Sadly, I was too young to collect it all. While I might not have had everything, the things I did have were more meaningful. If you like to get into Indy collecting now, you will find some high-priced items, but also a plethora of affordable and fun things to put on your shelves.

Production Notes

This is the 322nd episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 23 of this season. Getting really close to done with this season.

This is the sixth and final episode in a series of podcasts I will be doing about Indiana Jones. It is probably the loosest show I have done.

I am sad that this is the end of my Indy coverage

I do not currently have any Indy stuff on display. I think I need to change that.

If Indiana Jones had used the GI Joe strategy for releasing new content based on the comic and maybe a cartoon, I think the entire 1980s might have been different.

I think Terry and Pirates would have been a solid template for growing the mythology off the big screen.

Fun that TSR and Marvel actually put out commercials that mentioned Indiana Jones.

After recording the show, there were two things I wished I had talked about. The Choose Your Own Adventures books and the 12 inch Indiana Jones figure. In a lot of ways, that figure was the perfect toy for playing Indy, as it focused on just Indy.

Up next, I think a movie?

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.