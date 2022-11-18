Welcome to the 14th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 287, and is all about the 1990 Christmas movie juggernaut, Home Alone.

I remember the first time I was home alone at night, mostly because I did not handle it very well. Still, unlike Kevin from Home Alone, I was home alone by choice that night. I share my memories of this first attempt at independence and how it didn’t quite work out like I hoped.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, cast, release, music, reception, merchandise and much more.

Home Alone seems like an obvious hit film, but it really was a film that grew by word of mouth. It was unexpected and that made it special. While it had very talented people in it, the film was mostly carried by the charisma of Macaulay Culkin. It is a formidable accomplishment for any actor, and remarkable for a child actor.

Listen and download the Retroist Home Alone Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

14th episode of the new season and the 287th episode of the Retroist Podcast.

I first recorded this show years ago, and it was not great. So I redid it a few days ago and when I listened back, the audio was filled with static. It was terrible. So I had to redo the whole thing again

Not sure if the Christmas Carol connection is a thing? It just occurred to me during my last rewatch. Maybe it is obvious to other people.

I often wonder why Chevy Chase continues to be so difficult. He must know he has the reputation he has? I guess he just got away with it for so long.

Columbus was a great get, no matter how you slice it. I wonder how different Christmas Vacation might have been if he had stayed?

Joe Pesci leaving a scar is a great story.

Joe Pesci had two big films out at the same time. This and Goodfellas. Amazing.

Listen to Joe Pesci’s music, it makes you see him in another light. He also did a vaudeville-style show on Broadway for a short run.

This cast is huge and lost of interesting people to talk about, I just couldn’t keep talking about them all. Otherwise, it would have gone for a long time.

I am pretty happy with my alliteration in this episode. Metagrrrl has rubbed off on me.

John Williams! I always forget he is the force behind the film, but it is obvious when you pay attention.

I will have to try to figure out the exact date that our Fourplex theater closed.

I could spend a podcast just reading old movie ads, but I don’t think anyone would find it as fascinating as me.

“Sadistic festival of adult bashing!”

This movie is better than Dances with Wolves and Dick Tracy.

I tried to find more info about the Juicy Juice promo, but couldn’t find audio to play.

I originally had 3 more pieces of retro audio, but I thought the show could use a little tightening.

The poster commercial is awesome. The kid is so excited about reliving the torture of the Wet Bandits.

Just search Home Alone on the Internet Archive to read it.

I will be covering Home Alone 2, very soon. So a bunch more stuff to talk about there.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.