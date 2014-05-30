Welcome to the Retroist Heavy Metal Podcast. On this week’s show I start off by talking about how a cool Uncle can sometimes do uncool things by showing young kids confusing films. Then I move into talking about the 1980s animated classic, Heavy Metal. I talk about the cast, the crew, the plot, my favorite segments and more.

I am joined again this week by Rob O’Hara who tells us all about rotoscoping in a brand new “Talking Tech”. Vic Sage is back with “Why Should I Know this Person.” This week Vic talks about Richard Romanus. The Zerbinator has also returned with a brand new “Sounds Retro”, where he talks about the people behind the music in this classic film.

Listen and download the Retroist Heavy Metal Podcast

