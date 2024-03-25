Retroist Hawk the Slayer Podcast

Welcome back to the Retroist Podcast. Today we’re talking about Hawk the Slayer, a film that earned a loyal following among fans of early 80s fantasy. If you remember the days of weekend video rentals and discovering odd little genre films on the shelf, this one probably takes you right back.
We’ll look at how Hawk the Slayer came together, from its ambi…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.