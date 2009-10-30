Welcome to the Retroist Halloween Special Podcast. I feel so clever, the Halloween show is episode number 31. How cool is that? Oh well. Today’s show is a little different. Instead of the normal retro pop culture subject discussion, I have asked various contributors to share with me Halloween memories and stories.

I am joined by Jonathan, Christopher Tupa from ctupa.com, the Zerbinator, Shellinator, and Joebinator from ZerbinCAST, metagirl from the Retroist Podcast, Brian Boone from Love Hate Society and of course retroist.com and Kill Screen aka Tom who is a big part of retroist.com. It was all going swimmingly until an uninvited guest showed up at the Retroist Studio I have here at my place. Triumph quickly turns to tragedy, and my life will never be the same.

Despite that, it was a really fun show to put together (felt like doing a old time holiday special) and I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.