Welcome to the Retroist Halloween Special II Podcast. This is a couple of days early, just in case you wanted to get a jump on the Halloween season or if you wanted to have something to listen to on Halloween morning. Today show is all about Halloween memories! That’s right it is time for the 2nd Annual Retroist Halloween Special. It was a fun show to put together and many of the folks associated with the site joined in to share their Halloween memories. You will hear Christopher Tupa, OffisaPups, VicSage, Douglas McCoy, metagirl and of course, me. Will Halloween be celebrated? You better believe it? Will the room service killer claim another life? Perhaps. Listen in and find out.

