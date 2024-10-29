Retroist Halloween Memories Podcast

I was going to release this on Halloween morning, but thought it might better to get it out a little early and give people the option of listening before the big show on Thursday.
This recording started out as just a short discussion of costumes, but once I started talking about Halloween, I couldn't stop talking. So I did, and edited it down afterward t…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.