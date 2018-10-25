The Retroist
Retroist Halloween Commercials Special Podcast
Retroist Halloween Commercials Special Podcast

Retroist
Oct 25, 2018
Commercials are an important part of pop culture. They reflect the time we live in and can trigger strong feelings of nostalgia. So on today’s show, I share with you a few of my favorites from the past on the Retroist Halloween Commercial Specials Podcast. From food to haunted mansions, I play a wide array of ads, all of them focused around this most creepy of holidays.

Some of the shows are local selections. I really enjoy it when they mention unique locations and places, even when I don’t know them personally. So if a commercial is not from your area, I apologize. Hopefully next year, I will get a commercial from your area.

Are you interested in what commercial are included? Here are my rough notes:

  • Walgreens

  • Hallmark Scratch n Sniff stickers, Pumpkin beanbags, and Halloween decorations

  • Woolworth for all your Halloween needs. sounds to make you shiver

  • Hallmark – Halloween s Coming…what are you gonna do about it? Spooky Sounds Tape

  • Thrifty Stores – film to capture the moment

  • Walgreens Scary decorations and candy

  • LaVerdiere’s

  • Woolworth and Woolco costumes

  • Toys R Us has your costumes

  • McDonald’s Halloween Gift Certificates

  • Dunkin Donuts Halloween Donuts

  • Burger Chef – Halloween Magic Meal Trays

  • Roy Rogers Big Chicken Deal

  • Hardees with Frankenstein Mouth and the Fun Machine!

  • Carvel dumpy the pumpkin (44 whopping oz) Wicky the Witch (45 oz)

  • McDonald’s Halloween Certificates with free roger rabbit offer!

  • 1900 909 FRED $2 the first minute

  • Boglins Call in number 1-900

  • PAAS Halloween Makeup Kit – Safer than masks

  • Magic Manor Costumes and Hand Painted Masks

  • Spooky Goop Monster Makeup

  • Kooky Spooks Makeup – AMAZING

  • Showtime makeup – Halloween party

  • Ragstock – create your own costume

  • Fright Night Masks from Bug Light

  • Granola Dips – even Granola bars were getting in on the action

  • Zingers Pumpkin Decorating Kit

  • Hershey’s Kisses – Frankenstein

  • Halloween Baking with Pillsbury

  • Skittles for Halloween

  • Diet Coke Haunted House (Madeline Kahn)

  • MMs and Mickey Mouse and Halloween

  • Bates Motel Spuds Mackenzie

  • Fun Fruits Spooky Fruit

  • Great Pumpkin promo

  • Elvira and Alice Cooper MTV Halloween Night promo

  • Garfield Halloween Adventure and Peanuts promo

  • Count Scary from Wendy’s 3d glasses

  • Bugs Bunny Halloween Raggedy Ann and Andy Halloween special

  • Give Easter Seals Halloween Coupons – Safe treat

  • McDonald’s safety cuffs kids should wear them.

  • Duracell batteries safety

  • Pumpkin Cutter available at longs drugs and Safeway

  • Rayovac safety flashlights at Burger King

  • Blinking Pumpkin Light for safety

  • Halloween safety bags from Pizza Hut

  • Vincent Price Polaroid video cassettes

  • Cathedral board game

  • Gameboy Castlevania

  • TI Solar Calculator works in any light ANYLITE (even for Dracula!)

  • Haunted Mansion Long Branch

  • Brigantine Castle

Production Notes

  • This is episode 224 of the Retroist Podcast.

  • Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

