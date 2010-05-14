Welcome to the Retroist Greatest American Hero Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the cult classic tv show, The Greatest American Hero. I talk about the plot, the characters the cast, and its successes and failures. We also talk about its success away from the main show, its attempt at a spin-off, the limited merchandise and the theme song. This episode has a great interview with the Greatest American Hero himself, William Katt and metagirl is back with another top 5 list.

