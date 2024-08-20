Retroist Fruit Stripe Gum Podcast

Yipes! Stripes! I loved Fruit Strip Gum and was sad when it was discontinued. It was fruity and colorful. Then you include the temp tattoos and you have something that was perfect for kids. It didn't even matter that the flavor was at best fleeting, this technicolor confection was impossible to resist.
