The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Fruit Stripe Gum Podcast
0:00
-17:36

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Fruit Stripe Gum Podcast

Yipes! Stripes!
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Aug 20, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Also Available on Patreon

Yipes! Stripes! I loved Fruit Strip Gum and was sad when it was discontinued. It was fruity and colorful. Then you include the temp tattoos and you have something that was perfect for kids. It didn't even matter that the flavor was at best fleeting, this technicolor confection was impossible to resist.

While it's gone now, I can't help but think that one…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture