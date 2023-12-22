In this latest episode of The Retroist Podcast, we're journeying into the whimsical and wintry world of Frosty the Snowman. I start off with a personal tale – my own yet futile, attempts at constructing gargantuan snowmen. A predictable kid story, it sets the stage for our deep dive into Frosty's universe.

We then explore the origins of the iconic song "Frosty the Snowman." I discuss how this catchy tune was released and how it laid the foundation for the animated stories that followed.

Next, we take a moment to appreciate the UPA cartoon adaptation of Frosty. While it may not be as well-known as others, this piece of animation is a gem that contributed significantly to the Frosty lore.

The highlight of the episode is, without a doubt, the Rankin/Bass TV special. Here, I delve into the behind-the-scenes magic that brought this beloved holiday classic to life. From the creative animation to the talented individuals who lent their voices to these memorable characters.

But the story doesn’t end there. We also explore the various sequels and follow-ups that have helped keep Frosty's spirit alive for generations. Each of these works adds another layer to the enchanting snowman's legacy.

This episode was fun to do and is packed with nostalgia, interesting facts, and a deep appreciation for one of the most beloved holiday characters. So, grab a warm drink, find a cozy spot, and join me as we bring some winter cheer to life with the story of Frosty the Snowman.

Production Notes

This is the 310th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 12 of this season.

A lot of people overlook the Rankin/Bass special, but it has been broadcast for a very long time and is a lot of fun.

I think the largest snowman I ever built was about 9 feet (2.74 m) tall. If my friends and I had actually finished one of our mega snowmen, we probably would have to stand on each other’s shoulders to complete it.

Here is the UPA Frosty the Snowman Cartoon. This would be on TV around Christmas. I didn’t know what to make of it at the time. Eventually I started to enjoy its animation and make sure to watch it online every year.

Right after Thanksgiving, we started selling Christmas specials on VHS when I worked at Suncoast Motion Picture Company. We often couldn’t keep them on the shelves.

If they did redo this, I would like to see it done almost shot for shot, but with stop-motion in the style of Rankin/Bass of the time.

I had a lot of retro audio to add to this one, but it was a bit redundant. So I cut it down to just two promos.

It would be great if the Charlie Chaplin story was true.

I cut out my Billy DeWolfe impression. I couldn’t pull it off. Messy, Messy, Messy.

I will do some Bonus Clippings for this episode. If you have a local market you would like me to look up at the time you would like to see, let me know.

I found another meat store ad. Am I just noticing them more now? The tone was very similar from the one from nearly two decades later. I will include the angry cow in the Bonus Clippings.

I have been having issues with YouTube lately. Until that had been worked out, I will not be posting episodes of the show there. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.