Welcome to the 12th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 285, is all about the early eighties’ horror classic, Friday the 13th: The Series.

I begin this podcast episode by reflecting on milestones, especially the small ones that, individually, don’t mean much, but collectively, make you who you are.

Then I talk about this classic horror TV series, including its ties to the film by the same name, the folks in front of and behind the camera, shooting locations, and the show’s public reception.

Friday the 13th: The Series ended abruptly, even though the quality of the program was still solid. It was just a show in need of a network who believed in it more. While we only got three seasons, they’re chock-full of episodes. So if you haven’t seen the series before, you’ll have plenty of horror to thrill you.

Listen and download the Friday the 13th: The Series Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

12th episode of the new season and the 285th episode of the Retroist Podcast.

Chris Wiggins really did sound amazing, likability is high on screen and appeared to be the same off-screen.

Do look up Robey’s early music. I think it is a lot of fun.

The cousin thing obviously bugs me. It is weird throughout, but especially during the 1st season.

I had a bunch more retro audio in the episode, but cut it for time.

I liked John D. LeMay on the show and preferred his character to Johnny Ventura, although I think Steve Monarque did a good job with the role.

As usual, when someone is from NJ, I tend to linger on them a bit longer. Monarque is from Pompton Lakes, which is a really nice are of NJ.

metagirl is back with a top 5 list this week. It is a great list of episodes you might want to check out if you are just getting into the show.

What would you call this show? Maybe Curious Goods would have been a good name?

Here is the book I was talking about in the show.

Here is the soundtrack to the show, it’s pricey.

I enjoy looking at the old TV guides. My original recording had about 5 more minutes of me talking about old TV. I cut it down.

The reviews of the show annoy me. Not sure if that comes across.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.