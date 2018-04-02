This week’s Retroist Podcast is all about the 1978 comedy-thriller, “Foul Play”. I start off by talking about how I briefly lived my dream of reenacting a scene from this movie after I moved to California. It was glorious. Then I talk about the writer/director, the cast, the locations, the soundtrack, the TV series, and much more.

In a recent episode, I mentioned my Foul Play podcast. Multiple people emailed me asking, “What Foul Play podcast?” That is when I realized that I had only released this episode for a limited audience in the past. After rewatching the movie though, I felt like I wanted to share my love for the film with a wider audience.

This a great seventies comedy, with stars at the top of their game. So I hope you enjoy the podcast and might check out the movie.

