The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Ferris Bueller's Day Off Podcast
0:00
-35:15

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Ferris Bueller's Day Off Podcast

Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Sep 23, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Also Available on Patreon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is one of the more popular 80s teens comedies. It is filled with bright stars, clever writing, and great music. It begs us to question ourselves. Are we living in the moment? Taking advantage of what life is offering us right now? It is perhaps full of magical thinking, but that hasn’t stopped it from inspiring people to take…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture