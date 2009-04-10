Retroist Famous Nintendo Missteps Podcast

On today’s episode the Retroist Podcast I am talking about Famous or maybe Infamous Nintendo Missteps. Yes, over the years Nintendo has stumbled, but somehow they always manage to turn around and get back on their feet. Every chapter of the company is fascinating and even if they “failed” they are worth remembering.

I start by telling my own Nintendo tale, then I moved onto products like R.O.B., The Power Glove, and the Virtual Boy. These moments, while not shining examples of Nintendo's prowess, are nonetheless intriguing pieces of gaming history. We'll explore the technology, the marketing blunders, and the aftermath

In this episode, I also venture into new territory with my very first Top 5 List. Stay tuned, as new talent is on the horizon, who has promised to step up and bring us a new take on the Top 5 List, metagirl.

I am not sure I will do another podcast with this format, I am still experimenting, but I am finding I prefer single subjects as opposed to episodes where I talk about multiple things. Still, I am learning a lot and I think the episode is worth listening to.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Thanks for reading The Retroist! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Production Notes

In retrospect, this will be the last episode in this format. I would much prefer to do an episode on each subject. Also, long live the Virtual Boy!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.