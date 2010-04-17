The Retroist
Retroist Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears Podcast
Retroist Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears Podcast

While the Gummi Bears' adventures might have ended on the small screen, they left a lasting impact on Disney fans.
Apr 17, 2010
Transcript

On today’s show we talk all about the smash Disney cartoon, Adventures of the Gummi Bears. We talk about the story, the cast, and its successes. We also talk about the characters, the plot and its brief addition to Disneyland.

Production Notes

  • This is episode 14 of the 2nd season of the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

