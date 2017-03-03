Welcome to the Retroist Dinosaurs Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the nineties TV cult classic, Dinosaurs. I begin by talking about my mixed feelings about how this show ended and how I feel about sitcoms who have “unique” endings. Then I move onto the show itself. First I talk about the show’s creation and probable inspiration before moving onto its creators. Then I discuss the people who voiced these wonderful characters, the shows’ reception, and much more.

This was wonderfully creative TV that I hope I can inspire you to check out.

