Halloween is just around the corner, and I wanted to talk about a made-for-TV movie that I first saw as a kid: Dark Night of the Scarecrow. This spooky revenge film revolves around a terrifying scarecrow and has haunted me ever since I first watched it. It’s a perfect film for this time of year, with its eerie atmosphere and unsettling themes, so I hope you’ll consider giving it a watch.

I kick off the episode by sharing a personal experience, an encounter I had with a scarecrow at my uncle’s house when I was younger. This scarecrow was positioned just outside the window, its creepy presence looming over the yard. For a long time, it became the subject of our family’s spooky tales, passed between me and my cousins. We’d often dare each other to get close, but then, one evening, things took a much darker, more sinister turn, and it’s a memory that still sends chills down my spine.

After sharing that story, I dive deep into the film itself. I explore the talented people both in front of and behind the camera, how the film’s production came together, and the chilling score that sets the perfect tone for the story. I also reference some interesting newspaper articles I came across while researching the film’s impact and history. For those interested, I’ll be sharing those clippings over on my Patreon tomorrow.

This is a solid, scary movie, and what makes it even more special is that, since it was made for television, it’s not overly graphic. It can actually be enjoyed by older kids who don’t get too scared, making it a great pick for a family movie night during the Halloween season. If you’re on the hunt for something spooky but not too extreme, Dark Night of the Scarecrow might just be the perfect fit. So, if you’re looking for something to watch, please, check it out and let me know what you think.

Listen and download the Dark Night of the Scarecrow Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 328th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 3 of the new season. Thanks for sticking with me or trying out the show.

I wanted to cover this episode a few years ago and actually tried recording it, but didn’t like the way it turned out. I have another story about a scarecrow that I used on that one, but I prefer this one.

Charles Durning is a standout in this film. His portrayal of Otis P. Hazelrigg is so effective that, the first time I watched it, I found myself genuinely angry at him for being such a despicable character. That’s a testament to his talent—it’s not easy to pull off a villain who gets under your skin in such a visceral way. Durning really anchors the film with his performance.

What’s also interesting is the casting of Larry Drake as Bubba. Drake went on to have a very successful career, notably playing another memorable, darker role in Dr. Giggles, but his portrayal of Bubba, the gentle giant, is heart-wrenching and unforgettable.

The film is also a standout in the history of made-for-TV horror. Unlike the slasher films of the era, Dark Night of the Scarecrow relies more on atmosphere, tension, and psychological horror than on graphic violence. This is a great example of what is now a common theme in horror: the spirit or entity seeking vengeance for a wrong that wasn’t set right.

I think this is the only segment from the Strother Martin episode of Saturday Night Live that is still online.

The soundtrack for the film can be listened to online on YouTube, but the Klaatu Records Release is worth owning.

Bonus Clipping should be up on Patreon tomorrow.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.