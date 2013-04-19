Welcome to the Retroist Christine Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the John Carpenter film, Christine. I talk about the cast, the music, the plot, and where you can find the film today.

I originally recorded this episode two Halloweens ago, but it did not work out, but I think it works very well as more of a Summer Horror film (so I release it in the Spring?)

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Christine Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.