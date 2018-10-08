Welcome to the first full episode of the 11th season of the Retroist Podcast, CHiPs. On today’s show I talk about this classic late seventies action police “drama.” I start off the show talking about how I would often watch shows based on what my family would watch and how sometimes those shows, like CHiPs, were amazing.

Then I talk about the show itself. I talk about the people in front of the camera, the production of the show, and much more.

metagirl returns with a Top 5 list after a bit of a hiatus. Today she will tell you which are the 5 best episodes of this amazing TV show.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.