Welcome to the Retroist Buckaroo Banzai Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the film classic, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

I start off talking about how lucky I was to see the movie as a kid and then how difficult it was trying to convince everyone that the movie was amazing when none of them could ever see it. Then I talk about the movies itself.

First I mention one of the biggest inspirations for the film, Doc Savage. After that, I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, the music, the film’s reception, and much more.

This is my 200th episode and I want to thank everyone who keeps listening to the show. Your continued interest helps make this a lot more enjoyable to do.

