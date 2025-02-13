The Retroist

Retroist Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown Podcast
Was love in the air for Ol' Chuck?
Feb 13, 2025
With Valentine's Day coming up, I am being timely for a change with my podcast by covering a holiday special from 1975. This is an underrated holiday special, but I don't think I would have picked it up if it weren't for a recent release of the soundtrack. Pick one up in Valentine's Day pink vinyl if you can.

