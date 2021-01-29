Welcome to Episode 3 of the 13th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the 1989 Tim Burton film, Batman. This film was a phenomenon, that seemed to take over the world for much of 1989 and when I think back on it, I continue to be amazed at that summer.

I start the show by talking about how I chose to be first in line to see Batman in my town rather than going to Burger King. It was the first time I was first in line for anything and since it was a complete surprise, I treasure the memory.

After the story, I talk about the film. I start with the original script and how it lead up to Tim Burton winding up behind the camera. This film has an interesting timeline that I try to give an overview of, but its various incarnations and false starts could be a series of podcast.

Other topics I cover in this episode are the cast and casting, the art direction, the box office, some reviews, delicious Batman cereal and much more.

The problem with films that are a cultural phenomenon is that if you didn’t see them when they landed, you miss out on so much. Batman ’89 is a great film with amazing art direction, performances, and music, but the more you drawn into the Batman world, the more you will appreciate it. Batmania took care of that during 1989. Nowadays, you will have to start your own Batmania.

Listen and download the Batman ’89 Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

The third episode of Season 13, but the 4th I recorded.

Almost up to 40 minutes in this episode. I like a lot of the details of this film, including the cast. I tried to move through them quickly, but it was fun to talk about them and I wanted to put more up there.

I found essays about the art direction in this film and wanted to talk a lot more about that and went a little long on it, but edited about 4 minutes off of it. Especially removed stuff about the make-up work.

I had some discussion about encountering Batfans during this summer while working at the video store. I will move that over as an extra for Patreon Supporters.

I cut down the discussion of cereal. Removed about 30 seconds.

The audio continues to changes this episode. Using shorter Peachy bumpers to punctuate sections. Still using Sad Toys and the Power Closing Loop. Got to use even more of the closing loop this time which is fun.

I made some comments about the TV show Arliss. Removed about 30 seconds dropping that.

I cut out a few unedited minutes of me talking about the Batman Roleplaying Game. It was a bit messy. I might revisit it and turn it into a bonus track.

I cut about a minute out of the lineup of films that were running at the same time.

I read a few more reviews. Didn’t need them. That was about a minute of edited audio.

I cut out how I would have cast Batman. It was silly fan stuff. Not terrible, but I didn’t develop the idea enough. So I removed it.

I cut a minute out talking about Batman the Animated Series. I cannot speak highly enough about this series.

I forgot to mention the book Batman: The Offical Book of the Movie by John Marriott. I read it in preparation for this show and found it inspiring. Took me back to 1989.

I spent a lot of time on eBay almost buying a lot of Batman stuff during the last few weeks. It’s one of the more dangerous aspects of doing these shows. I wanted to immerse myself totally in the stuff of the time.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.